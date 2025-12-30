10 Sustainability-Focused Movies, Shows, And Documentaries Worth Binging In 2026

Narrated by Uma Thurman, this four-part series focuses on the role carbon will play in the future of oceans, grasslands, forests, and humans.“The Future of Nature” brings together perspectives from ecologists, economists, climatologists and Indigenous leaders about the importance ecological stabilization and carbon mitigation. By combining scientific research with real-world examples, the documentary emphasizes the interconnectedness of natural systems.

“Earth Focus” (2025)

The relationships between Southern California's wildlands and urban infrastructure are in the spotlight of season six of“Earth Focus.” Each episode explores the present and past of a range of themes, with solutions to protect natural resources. The series examines how rapid urban development affects fragile ecosystems, touching on topics like water scarcity, wildfire risk, and habitat loss. This documentary offers a deeper understanding of how human and natural systems can coexist.

“Feeding Tomorrow” (2024)

Streaming on: Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Tubi

This documentary showcases the roles of leaders in agriculture, healthcare, and education as they build sustainable food systems in their communities. The documentary explores how these sectors work together to address food insecurity, improve public health, and reduce environmental impact. Through real-world examples,“Feeding Tomorrow” demonstrates that creating resilient food systems requires collaboration and a continued commitment to equity and sustainability.

“Sacred Planet with Gulnaz Khan” (2025)

Streaming on: PBS

Journalist Gulnaz Khan explores the impact of climate change through lessons from indigenous and spiritual leaders across the globe. The series shares a fresh perspective of ancient wisdom as it applies to the effects and future of the climate. It contrasts traditional and contemporary approaches, showing how cultural values and spiritual connections to the land can inspire climate resilience.

“Famous Last Words: Dr. Jane Goodall” (2025)

This interview with esteemed conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall centers around a powerful message to not lose hope for the future. Goodall reflects on how her lifetime of work advocating for wildlife protection and environmental stewardship brought her to a place of hope, in spite of the challenges we face today. Released after Goodall's death, the documentary serves as both a tribute and a call to continue the fight for a sustainable planet.

Watch and Learn

Each of these films and series offers an informative and entertaining look at our environment and the many different elements of a sustainable vision for the future. For professionals in environmental fields, as well as people who have a passion for nature, ecology and sustainability, they provide inspiration and resources to take action for our planet.

If your organization is looking for help with your sustainable vision for the future, our sustainability team is here to help.