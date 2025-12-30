Zambia Sees 14.7 Billion USD In Actualized Investments Since 2021

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

LUSAKA: Zambia has recorded about 14.71 billion U.S. dollars in actualized investments from 2021 to date, the country's investment agency said on Tuesday.

Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) said Zambia is currently experiencing one of its highest levels of investor confidence in years, with investors from across the world seeking opportunities in the country.

"We are very happy and delighted to see the level of investor confidence in this country. Particularly in 2025, as the ZDA, we have been very busy," ZDA Director-General Albert Halwampa told reporters during an end-of-year press briefing in the capital city of Lusaka.

While the agency is still compiling data, he noted that 779 companies, out of a total of 2,065, realized the investments, leading to the creation of over 91,000 jobs.

Halwampa attributed the investment inflows to consistent government policies, strong macroeconomic fundamentals, and the restructuring of the country's external debt.

According to the official, the manufacturing sector accounted for the highest share of actualized investment at 5.54 billion dollars, followed by mining at 5.07 billion dollars and transport at 1.53 billion dollars.

Halwampa noted that the agency will continue to promote investment and trade to support the country's economic.