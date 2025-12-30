Ministry Of Endowments To Organize Seminar In January At Imam Muhammad Ibn Abd Al Wahhab Mosque

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Endowments' department of Islamic Research and Studies announced today that it will organize a seminar on Jan. 6 at Imam Muhammad ibn Abd Al Wahhab Mosque after Isha prayer.

Director of the Department of Islamic Research and Studies Sheikh Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Thani said that the seminar will be one of the most prominent intellectual activities supervised by the Department of Research, and comes within the framework of the Ministry's commitment to promoting advocacy and cultural work, and spreading the culture of knowledge connected to revelation, noting that the symposium is a cultural, intellectual and scientific project held every three months, with the participation of an elite group of intellectuals and experts, to discuss issues and propose solutions to social problems and address negative phenomena that affect the individual, society and the nation.

He noted that the upcoming seminar on the theme of understanding revelation as it represents the cornerstone of knowledge production in Islamic civilization.

The symposium's themes will be discussed through three main subjects. The first addresses the roots and foundations of knowledge production in Islamic civilization through three sub-themes that examine the relationship between revealed knowledge and rational cognition, the integration of the two sources, the guidance of revelation for the intellect in understanding the universe, and the interaction between revelatory knowledge and rational knowledge as a basis for knowledge production.

The second will deal with the principles underlying the continuity of intellectual contribution in Islamic civilization, starting from the necessity of employing reason in understanding religious texts to ensure the sustainability of scholarly output.

It also addresses the importance of establishing a qualified body of religious reference drawn from specialists in various sciences and fields of knowledge, and how to guide the intellect toward creativity within the framework of knowledge of revelation.

The third will focus on formulating a future-oriented vision for knowledge production and explores prospects for its development in light of the interaction between knowledge of revelation and rational understanding, while proposing mechanisms for disciplined and sustained knowledge production grounded in revelation.