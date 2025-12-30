Newly-Built School Building Inaugurated In Faryab

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): A newly built building for a primary school has been completed at a cost of more than 18 million afghanis and put into service in northern Faryab province, an official said on Tuesday.

Sheikh Abdul Latif Nazir, acting head of the education department, said the girls' primary school building was constructed with financial support from a donor and implemented by Danish Assistance to Afghan Rehabilitation and Technical Training (DAARTT) at a cost exceeding 18 million afghanis in the Sabz area.

According to him, the structure has 13 classrooms, an administrative office, a laboratory room, a guard room, a complete city power supply system, a boundary wall, a drinking water well, a playground for students and other necessary facilities.

He said that with the inauguration of the building, 468 students now have access to a safe learning environment, calling on parents and local residents to take serious care of the building's protection and maintenance.

Meanwhile, Engineer Saifuddin Muradi, DAARTT representative in Faryab, said this is the seventh school building completed in 1404 with financial support from the Kingdom of Norway and handed over to the education department.

The school cost 18.658 million afghanis. Construction of 12 school buildings began in Hamal (March/April) this year, of which five buildings have been 90 percent completed and will be inaugurated soon, he added.

