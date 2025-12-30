3 Suspects Arrested In Murder Case In Herat

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): Three individuals have been arrested in connection with a murder in western Herat province, an official said on Tuesday.

Police spokesman Ghulam Nabi Nabizada said the suspects were detained in areas falling under the jurisdiction of the 9th police district of Herat city.

He said the arrested suspects had allegedly killed a resident of the province in the same area some time ago and had fled the scene after the incident.

According to him, the case would be formally referred to judicial and legal authorities after completion of preliminary investigations.

The police headquarters reaffirmed that perpetrators of criminal offences would be dealt with in accordance with the law and assured that efforts to ensure public security and prevent such incidents would continue in earnest.

