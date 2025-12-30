Work On Flyover Starts In Front Of Kabul Governor House

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Construction work was launched on a vehicular overpass near the Kabul provincial office building at a cost of 462 million afghanis on Tuesday.

According to the Kabul Municipality, the bridge will be 235 meters long, 18 meters wide, and 6.8 meters high. The total cost is estimated at 462 million afghanis, and the project is expected to be completed within 15 months.

At the inauguration ceremony, Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, described the construction of the flyover as a necessity and stated that Kabul city should develop according to an organized urban plan.

He added that the Kabul Municipality had carried out significant work in urban transport and city management, which was commendable.

Baradar also urged citizens to take responsibility for the cleanliness and order of the city and to fully cooperate in infrastructure projects.

He asked the engineers of the project to ensure that all standards were met in the construction of the bridge.

Additionally, Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs, Mawlawi Hanfi, said that the bridge will connect the front of the Kabul provincial office to the intersection of Sadarat via the Joy-i-Shir road.

He noted that in solar year 1404, the Kabul Municipality had planned 258 development projects, of which work on 200 was currently underway.

Hanfi added that over the past four years, the Kabul Municipality had constructed 350 kilometers of major and minor roads.

He also stated that for 1404, the Kabul Municipality was allocated a development budget of 8.113 billion afghanis, which, if fully utilized, will transform the city's appearance.

According to him, future plans include the construction of a metro and tramway system in Kabul city.

sa/ma