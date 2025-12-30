PRESS RELEASE: BIGBEN: Availability Of The 2025/26 Half-Year Financial Report

Lesquin, December 30, 2025 - 6:00 p. m.

Availability of the 2025/26 half-year Financial Report

Bigben Interactive (ISIN FR0000074072) announces the availability of its 2025/26 half-year financial report. This document is available on Bigben's website:

Restatement of the 2025/26 half-year accounts

During the review of the financial accounts for the first-half of the 2025/26 financial year, Bigben Interactive's auditors issued a position regarding an ongoing legal dispute. This position required a restatement of the half-year accounts which had been published on November 24. As a result, the company was required to record a provision of 2.5 million euros related to this dispute. This restatement also caused a delay in the release of the half-year financial report.

This legal dispute, which dates back more than 15 years and is described on page 324 of the 2024/25 Universal Registration Document, concerns patents held by Nintendo. This legal dispute relates to controllers that are no longer marketed by the company. Recently, the Courts in Germany ruled on this matter and issued an unfavorable decision against Bigben Interactive Gmbh, a distribution subsidiary within Bigben Interactive's Nacon Gaming division.

Following this judgment, the company decided to appeal in order to contest the decision taken by the German judicial authorities.

Upcoming events:

Third-quarter 2025-2026: January 19, 2026, after the market close