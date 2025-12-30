403
GFS Chemicals® Now Offers WATERMARK® Karl Fischer CRM Water Standards
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- GFS Chemicals ®, a leader in specialty and fine chemicals, announces the launch of Certified Reference Materials (CRM) for its WATERMARK® Karl Fischer water standards. The new CRMs allow laboratories to meet the highest accuracy standards and comply with national and international testing requirements, ideal for pharmaceutical, food, and other highly regulated industries.
Following ISO 17034 accreditation, GFS Chemicals now manufactures NIST traceable CRM Karl Fischer Water Standards in four concentrations:
.10.0 mg/g (1.0%), Item #2303CRM
.1.0 mg/g (0.1%), Item #2032CRM
.0.10 mg/g (0.01%), Item #2301CRM
.0.05 mg/g (0.005%), Item #2311CRM
While all four water standards are also available from GFS Chemicals as reference materials, WATERMARK Karl Fischer CRM water standards provide an enhanced uncertainty calculation and the highest level of accuracy and metrological traceability for those the need defensible data.
Senior Product Manager, Rhonda Hicks, says,“The development, and now release, of our CRM water standards is rooted in our goal of meeting our customers where they are - providing them with high-quality, reliable products that exceed the ever-changing compliance and regulatory landscape.”
To learn more about GFS Chemicals' WATERMARK line of reference materials and certified reference materials, visit , email..., or call 800.858.9682.
