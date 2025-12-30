MP CM Expresses Grief Over Indore Water Tragedy Jitu Patwari Seeks Action Against Mayor

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, Dec 30 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of three residents of Bhagirathpura in Indore following the consumption of contaminated water.

“The incident that occurred in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore is extremely tragic. While paying tribute to the deceased persons, I pray for the swift recovery of all those undergoing treatment,” Yadav wrote on X.

The Chief Minister announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of each deceased and reiterated that the state government would bear the cost of treatment for all affected persons.

He assured that the administration would ensure their safety.

The tragedy has triggered panic in Bhagirathpura after three deaths and a rising number of hospitalisations linked to allegedly contaminated tap water.

More than 66 people have been admitted to various hospitals, including government and private institutions.

To contain the crisis, 22 medical teams comprising senior doctors have been deployed in villages suspected to be affected by the water supply.

Responding to the incident, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari demanded accountability.

“Three people have died, and the Indore Municipal Commissioner and Mayor should be held responsible for it,” Patwari said during a hospital visit on Tuesday evening.