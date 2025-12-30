Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Michelin: Capital Reduction: Cancellation Of 22,919,400 Shares


2025-12-30 12:01:13
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clermont-Ferrand, December 30, 2025

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Capital reduction: cancellation of 22,919,400 treasury shares

Pursuant to the decision of the Managing Chairman on December 19, 2025, and the 14th resolution of the May 16, 2025 Shareholders Meeting, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin has decided to cancel 22,919,400 treasury shares, representing 3.23 % of the total shares outstanding.

​The effective date of the resulting capital reduction is December 30, 2025 as indicated in the Euronext notice dated December 24, 2025.

Contact details

Investor Relations

Guillaume Jullienne

Benjamin Marcus
Nadia Ait-Mokhtar
 Media Relations

+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22

Individual Shareholders

+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05

Muriel Combris-Battut
Elisabete Antunes
DISCLAIMER

This press release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation to recommend the purchase of Michelin shares. To obtain more detailed information on Michelin, please consult the documents filed in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, which are also available from the michelin website.
This press release may contain a number of forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time of publishing this document, they are by nature subject to risks and contingencies liable to translate into a difference between actual data and the forecasts made or inferred by these statements.

  • 20251230_PR_Michelin_Capital Reduction_EN
