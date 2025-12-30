Michelin: Capital Reduction: Cancellation Of 22,919,400 Shares
| Investor Relations
...
Guillaume Jullienne
...
Benjamin Marcus
...
Nadia Ait-Mokhtar
...
| Media Relations
+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22
...
Individual Shareholders
+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05
Muriel Combris-Battut
...
Elisabete Antunes
...
DISCLAIMER
This press release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation to recommend the purchase of Michelin shares. To obtain more detailed information on Michelin, please consult the documents filed in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, which are also available from the michelin website.
This press release may contain a number of forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time of publishing this document, they are by nature subject to risks and contingencies liable to translate into a difference between actual data and the forecasts made or inferred by these statements.
Attachments
-
20251230_PR_Michelin_Capital Reduction_EN
20251230_PR_Michelin_Capital Reduction_EN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment