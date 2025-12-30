EPS Accuses DMK Govt Of Pushing Tamil Nadu Into 'Unprecedented Debt'

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Dec 30 (IANS) AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami launched an aggressive campaign in Tiruvallur district, raising the slogan“Save the People, Save Tamil Nadu”, launching a scathing attack on the ruling DMK government.

Addressing a public meeting at Kavaraipettai, Palaniswami accused the DMK of failing the people of Tamil Nadu on all fronts and alleged that the State was being run without direction.“The DMK government is like a car without an engine. For the past 10 years, it has been dragged forward only by its alliance partners,” he said, drawing loud applause from party cadres.

Taking a swipe at critics of the AIADMK, Palaniswami said the party had repeatedly proven its strength by defeating its political opponents.“Some people claim that if AIADMK aligns with other parties, it becomes communal. When the DMK formed alliances, were they not with the same parties? Double standards cannot be hidden from the people,” he said.

The AIADMK leader accused the DMK government of neglecting farmers and agricultural labourers.“For the last 56 months, the DMK has done nothing for farmers. It was only due to pressure from the AIADMK that the Centre increased the number of guaranteed employment days under MGNREGA from 100 to 125,” he claimed.

Palaniswami further alleged that internal cracks were widening within the ruling alliance.“There is unrest within the DMK front. Even alliance partners like the VCK and the CPI are now demanding a share in power. This clearly shows the instability of the government,” he said.

Launching a strong attack on the State's financial management, Palaniswami accused the DMK of pushing Tamil Nadu into unprecedented debt.“Tamil Nadu has become the number one State in borrowing. The Chief Minister has burdened future generations with loans. To repay these debts, the government will impose more taxes on the people,” he warned.

He also criticised the formation of a fiscal monitoring committee, alleging that despite its creation, the State's debt had only increased.“Instead of reducing the burden, the government is borrowing more and more, pushing the people into deeper financial distress,” he said.

Concluding his speech, Palaniswami asserted that the AIADMK would emerge victorious in the upcoming elections and form the next government in Tamil Nadu.“The people are watching. The time has come to defeat this inefficient regime and restore good governance,” he declared.