Women's HIL 2025-26: Ranchi Royals Enjoy Dominant 5-0 Win Over Shrachi Bengal Tigers

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Dec 30 (IANS) Ranchi Royals enjoyed a comfortable 5-0 victory over Shrachi Bengal Tigers in their second match of the Women's Hockey India League (HIL) 2025-26 Season at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium in Ranchi on Tuesday. Lucina von der Heyde (33',57'), Hannah Cotter (10'), Beauty Dungdung (14'), and Sangita Kumari (44') registered goals for Ranchi Royals.

Ranchi Royals started the match on a strong note, controlling possession of the ball and creating an array of chances on goal. In the first half itself, the Royals had made 17 circle entries, asserting their dominance in attack. In the fifth minute, Ranchi Royals won the first penalty corner of the evening but couldn't score as Sabine Plonissen's shot was deflected away by the first rusher.

However, in the 10th minute, Ranchi Royals scored the first goal of their campaign thanks to New Zealand's Hannah Cotter (10'). Sakshi Rana played a good pass into the circle from the left flank as the ball fell to Hannah Cotter after a deflection, and she slotted it into the net to take the lead. Moments later, Shrachi Bengal Tigers won a penalty corner on the other end, but they couldn't make a good effort on goal.

In the 14th minute, Neha won another penalty corner for Ranchi Royals, which was successfully converted by the home side. Lucina von der Heyde took the initial shot that was stopped by a defender, but Beauty Dungdung (14') showed great determination to pounce on the rebound and slot the ball into the goal, extending their lead to two goals.

The trend followed in the second quarter as the Royals continued to operate the ball well on the flanks and create good chances, but Shrachi Bengal Tigers held their ground and were resilient in their defence. Towards the end of the first half, Jennifer Rizzo made two crucial saves, stopping strong shots from Augustina Albertarrio and Sakshi Rana, respectively, to maintain the deficit.

In the opening minutes of the third quarter itself, Ranchi Royals found the net again to increase their advantage. Argentina's Lucina von der Heyde (33') dribbled from the left flank to push the ball ahead and played it to Rutuja Dadaso Pisal on the baseline, who set the ball perfectly for Lucina again as her shot took a deflection and went into the goal.

In the 44th minute, Ranchi Royals struck again. Maria Sofia Darnay did well to find Sangita Kumari (44') in front of the goal from the left flank as she slapped the ball into the net with ease in front of her home crowd.

Shrachi Bengal Tigers tried to fight back and get a consolation goal out of the fixture in the last quarter; however, Ranchi Royals held back and depended on counterattacks. With just four minutes left on the clock, the Royals won yet another penalty corner as they converted the chance, courtesy of a well-placed shot from Lucina von der Heyde (57') to claim the fifth goal for her team.

