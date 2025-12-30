Totaligent Evaluates Relaunch Of Previously Operated Crypto Mining Activities As Part Of 2026 Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Totaligent, Inc. (OTCID: TGNT) (“the Company”), a provider of intelligent business marketing and data solutions, today announced that it is evaluating the potential relaunch of its crypto mining operations as part of the Company's strategic initiatives for 2026.

This review follows the Company's recent completion of QA testing across key components of the Totaligent platform, including Smart Capture, Display Ads, Analytics, Pulse, and campaign management tools, supporting the platform's continued progression toward broader market deployment. As the platform advances, Totaligent is expanding its focus to include a review of its technology roadmap and operational requirements to support future product enhancements and scalability.

Evaluating AI Capabilities and Strategic Participation in the Crypto Ecosystem

As Totaligent continues to evaluate artificial intelligence (AI) solutions across areas such as data enrichment, analytics, identity insights, and campaign optimization, the Company is focused on identifying practical applications that can enhance platform performance and long-term value. These evaluations are part of an ongoing effort to remain aligned with emerging technologies and evolving market expectations.

In parallel, Totaligent is reviewing potential crypto mining initiatives as a way to participate more directly in the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem. The Company believes that maintaining exposure to the underlying networks and economics of digital assets may be strategically important as the financial landscape continues to evolve, including the continued development of decentralized digital asset systems.

The Company is also monitoring evolving U.S. regulatory and legislative developments, including recent initiatives such as the GENIUS Act, which management believes reflect increasing regulatory clarity and institutional engagement across digital asset markets. While these developments do not dictate Company actions, they contribute to a broader environment in which participation in cryptocurrency ecosystems is becoming more clearly defined and increasingly mainstream.

This exploratory review reflects management's interest in positioning Totaligent to remain adaptable and informed as both AI technologies and digital asset ecosystems continue to develop. At this stage, no decisions have been finalized, and any future initiatives will be evaluated based on market conditions, strategic alignment, and long-term shareholder value.

Building on Totaligent's Early Ethereum Mining Experience

Totaligent's current evaluation is influenced by the Company's earlier experience operating GPU-based systems for Ethereum (ETH) mining prior to the network's transition to proof-of-stake. That period provided management with firsthand exposure to the technical, operational, and economic dynamics of participating in decentralized blockchain networks, offering relevant perspective as the Company reviews how cryptocurrency ecosystems have continued to mature since Ethereum's shift away from proof-of-work.

“Digital assets and decentralized networks continue to evolve alongside broader changes in technology and finance,” said Ted DeFeudis, CEO of Totaligent.“Our past experience in Ethereum mining gives us a practical understanding of how these ecosystems function, and we believe it's important to evaluate how participation in the crypto space may fit into our long-term strategic outlook.”

A Disciplined, Phase-Based Review

Totaligent is conducting a structured, methodical review of potential crypto mining participation, with a focus on understanding how such involvement may fit within the evolving digital asset landscape. The evaluation includes an assessment of market conditions and network dynamics, available hardware and deployment approaches, financial considerations for a phased strategy, and applicable risk, regulatory, and compliance factors.

This review also considers overall strategic alignment with the Company's long-term vision. At this time, the Company remains in an exploratory phase and has not committed to any specific deployment plans or operational timelines.

Connection to Capital Markets Strategy

Totaligent continues to evaluate its long-term capital markets strategy, including the potential for a future uplisting to a national U.S. exchange, subject to market conditions and Company readiness. As part of this broader assessment, the Company is reviewing strategic initiatives that may enhance long-term value, diversification, and market positioning. Any potential participation in crypto mining would be considered within this wider strategic context and evaluated alongside other growth and capital allocation opportunities. In evaluating such initiatives, the Company also considers the evolving regulatory landscape and its potential impact on long-term market acceptance and investor confidence.

Looking Ahead

“We are taking a deliberate and thoughtful approach as we evaluate opportunities that align with the evolving technology and financial landscape,” added DeFeudis.“As digital assets, decentralized networks, and emerging technologies continue to develop, we believe it is important to remain engaged, informed, and adaptable as we position the Company for long-term growth.”

Further updates will be shared as the Company continues its evaluations in the coming quarters.

