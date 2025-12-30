Christie's International Real Estate Builds Its Luxury Network In 2025 With Strategic Affiliate Growth And Record Sales

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2025, Christie's International Real Estate strengthened its stature as the global authority in luxury real estate, welcoming a wave of premier affiliates across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, closing industry-defining sales, and attracting a number of top-producing agents. These accomplishments underscore the enduring value of a brand built on global reach, local expertise and a bespoke client experience, and position the network for a successful 2026.

“The results our network has achieved over the past year reflect not only strong luxury demand, but also the reputation our brand has earned among the world's most discerning buyers, sellers and agents,” said Gavin Swartzman, President, Christie's International Real Estate.

Expanded Global Reach

Over the past year, Christie's International Real Estate proudly welcomed new affiliates in the world's leading luxury real estate destinations, including Uruguay, Mexico's Riviera Maya, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, Mauritius, Northern Italy's Lake Region, Anguilla and Antigua & Barbuda, as well as international second-home markets Knokke, Belgium and Sozopol, Bulgaria. Meanwhile, the network expanded in the U.S., adding new affiliates in Jacksonville and the 30A region in Florida; Portland, Ore.; Salt Lake City, Utah and Traverse City, Mich.

Led in Luxury Residential Sales

Christie's International Real Estate affiliates consistently achieve the highest prices for residences around the world. The network's top closed sales in 2025 included (prices in USD)[i]:



Le Renzo Apartment, Monaco – approx. $76,500,000 (Elena Balashova/Miells | Christie's International Real Estate)

Woody Creek Ranch, Aspen, Colo., USA - $58,000,000 (Ryan Elston/Christie's International Real Estate Snowmass)

1140 S. Ocean Blvd., Manalapan, Fla., USA – $55,000,000 (Margit Brandt/Premier Estate Properties | Christie's International Real Estate)

942 N. Alpine Dr., Beverly Hills, Calif., USA - $51,750,000 (Aaron Kirman, Lucas Cintra, Emily Gaul/Christie's International Real Estate Southern California) 48 Witchwood Dr., Edgartown, Mass., USA – $37,500,000 (Gerret Conover/LandVest | Christie's International Real Estate)

Achieved Record-Breaking Results

Network affiliates also set several local market records in 2025 (prices in USD)[ii]:



Nicaragua's highest-priced single-family home: Villa Mukul, Guacalito de la Isla, Nicaragua ($11,500,000, Bob Davey/Christie's International Real Estate Costa Rica)

The two highest-priced residential sales on record for the Chicago metro: 609 Sheridan Rd. and 419 Sheridan Rd., Winnetka, Ill., USA ($34,500,000 and $31,250,000 respectively, Jena Radnay/@properties Christie's International Real Estate)

Newport, R.I.'s highest-ever recorded condo sale: 19 Defenders Row, Newport, R.I., USA ($7,025,000, Gordon King/Hogan Associates | Christie's International Real Estate)

The highest-priced single-family home in San Luis Obispo, Calif.: 1015 Rimrock Lane, San Luis Obispo, Calif., USA ($7,500,000, Rob Rose and Lindsey Harn/Christie's International Real Estate Sereno) New Jersey's highest-priced home sale in three years: 48 Rio Vista, Alpine, N.J., USA ($17,700,000, Denise Albanese/Christie's International Real Estate Group)

Welcomed Market-Leading Agents

In 2025, Christie's International Real Estate U.S. affiliates welcomed several agents and teams with career sales exceeding $1 billion, including:



Ed Bruehl, Christie's International Real Estate Group, East Hampton, N.Y.[iii]

Filippa Edberg-Manuel, Christie's International Real Estate Group, New York City[iv]

The Frost | Lindner Team, VUE Christie's International Real Estate, Park City, Utah[v] The Maximilian de Melo and Patrick Niederdrenk Group, Local Luxury Christie's International Real Estate, Scottsdale, Az.[vi]

Christie's Partnership Fueled High-Value Referrals

Clients of Christie's International Real Estate receive bespoke access to Christie's auction house services, including appraisals, private sales and auctions, via a dedicated liaison. Over the past year, 250 items ranging from fine art to luxury goods were referred to Christie's from Christie's International Real Estate clients[vii], notably Les trois graces, an original painting by Salvador Dali. The partnership also resulted in high-value real estate referrals from the auction house to Christie's International Real Estate's brokerage affiliates, including the historic Mellon Estate in Cape Cod, Mass. and the New York City apartments of the late artist Françoise Gilot.

“In 2025, we saw strong momentum and meaningful growth across our global network, reinforcing the strength of our brand and the caliber of our affiliates,” added Swartzman.“As we look ahead to 2026, we are deeply appreciative of our loyal clients, affiliates and agents as we remain focused on continued strategic expansion that will further elevate Christie's International Real Estate worldwide.”

###

About Christie's International Real Estate

Christie's International Real Estate has successfully marketed high-value real estate around the world for more than 30 years. Through its invitation-only Affiliate network spanning nearly 50 countries and territories, Christie's International Real Estate offers incomparable services to a global clientele at the luxury end of the residential property market. Christie's International Real Estate operates as a distinct luxury brand under the ownership of Compass (NYSE: COMP), the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume. Founded in 2012 and based in New York City, Compass provides an end-to-end platform that empowers residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients.

