Why Did RYVYL Stock Slump 11% In Pre-Market Today?



Shareholders had authorized a reverse stock split at a ratio between 1-for-20 and 1-for-50 on December 15.

RYVYL Inc. (RVYL) stock plunged more than 11% in premarket trading on Tuesday, after the company's board approved a 1-for-35 reverse stock split aimed at boosting the company's share price and maintaining compliance with Nasdaq's $1.00 minimum bid requirement.

The action follows shareholder approval granted on December 15, authorizing a reverse stock split at a ratio of 1-for-20 to 1-for-50, with the final ratio to be determined at the board's sole discretion.

The reverse split is expected to take effect on January 1, 2026. RYVYL's common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on January 2, 2026, under the existing ticker symbol“RVYL.”

As a part of the consolidation, every 35 shares of outstanding common stock will be converted into one new share, with the par value unchanged at $0.001 per share. The board also added that no fractional shares will be issued.

The company had received a Nasdaq delisting notice on December 11 for failing to meet the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement and filed an appeal with the Nasdaq Hearings Panel on December 17.

The company's operating performance has also struggled this year, with revenue missing Wall Street expectations in each of the past three quarters, according to Koyfin data.

In September, RYVYL entered into a merger agreement with private company RTB Digital, also known as Roundtable. RYVYL added that Roundtable has sufficient capital to satisfy Nasdaq's equity requirements.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in the 'bearish' territory over the past 24 hours.

RYVYL shares have faced heavy selling pressure this year, tumbling more than 88% year to date.

