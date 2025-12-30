After Rajinikanth's Comment, Kiccha Sudeep's Take On Gilli Nata Sparks Curiosity

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12: A big debate has started about who will win the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 show. Now, a post claiming that Kiccha Sudeep himself has declared Gilli the winner is also going viral. So, what's the truth?

A post claiming Rajinikanth said Gilli Nata is playing well and that his wife also watches Bigg Boss went viral. Now, a post saying Kiccha Sudeep declared Gilli Nata the winner is trending. What's the truth?

During promotions for his movie 'Max,' Kiccha Sudeep gave interviews. He said, 'Gilli Nata is playing well. Gilli is giving his 100% effort. That doesn't mean others aren't playing well. We can't say anything until Bigg Boss is over.'

So many changes happen in the Bigg Boss show until the end, I've seen it. If someone gets a bit aggressive, people start taking sides on social media. Viewers say that the person who truly played well should win.

This time, if someone says something about a contestant, they are being badly criticized and abused on social media. It looks like this is being done by PR teams, he said.

By the way, Gilli Nata, Ashwini Gowda, Rashika Shetty, Dhruvanth, Kavya Shaiva, Rakshitha Shetty, Spandana Somanna, Raghu, and Dhanush Gowda are in the race. We have to wait and see who will be the winner among them.