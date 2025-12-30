“Slapped 7 Times”: Bengaluru Metro Security Staff Assaulted By Four Passengers, Held At Majestic Station

Bengaluru witnessed a disturbing incident on Sunday afternoon when a metro security staffer was assaulted by four male passengers at the Kempegowda Interchange Metro Station, Majestic. The altercation occurred after the staffer, identified as Indrajit, asked the men to form a queue before boarding a Green Line train. Despite the crowded platform, Indrajit was enforcing passenger safety rules, which led to a violent confrontation.

Assault During Queue Enforcement

The incident took place around 12:45 pm on Platform 3, where the four men, reportedly from Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh and employed at IT firms, were planning to travel towards Madavara. Indrajit requested the group to move to an empty space and queue properly so they could board the last coach safely. However, the men ignored his instructions and consequently missed the train scheduled at 12:47 pm.

When Indrajit repeated his request for the next train, the passengers reportedly became aggressive. One man allegedly slapped Indrajit seven times while verbally abusing him, and another passenger kicked him. Metro officials immediately informed the police about the assault.

Commuters Intervene as Assault Escalates

As the accused tried to board the subsequent train, two elderly commuters confronted them and prevented them from entering the coach as a protest against the attack. Although several passengers witnessed the incident, many did not step forward to assist the security staffer.

Police Action and FIR Registration

Officers from Upparpet Police Station promptly arrived at the scene and took all four men into custody. Following the incident, Indrajit filed a complaint, which led to the registration of a formal FIR against the assailants.

Metro Officials Condemn the Attack

A BMRCL official said,“Despite being assaulted, Indrajit remained composed and immediately reported the matter to his seniors. This kind of behaviour is unacceptable, especially towards those tasked with ensuring public safety.”

The incident has highlighted concerns regarding the safety of frontline metro staff and emphasised the importance of adhering to boarding rules, particularly during peak hours. Authorities have urged commuters to cooperate with security personnel to maintain order and prevent similar incidents in the future.