Who Is Khushi Mukherjee? Actress Whose Remarks About Suryakumar Yadav Have Sparked Debate

MENAFN - Live Mint) Actor and model Khushi Mukherjee has found herself at the centre of online attention after making claims involving Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav during a recent media interaction. Her remarks, which quickly went viral on social media, sparked debate and sharp reactions from users across platforms.

Speaking to reporters, Khushi alleged that Suryakumar had messaged her frequently in the past. She, however, stressed that there was never any romantic relationship between them and made it clear that she does not wish to be linked to cricketers in any capacity. In a video shared by Kiddaan Entertainment, she said that she wanted no association or link-up rumours involving her name and sportspersons.

| Suryakumar Yadav needs just one innings, we know how dangerous he can be: Tilak Varma

“I don't want to date any cricketer. There are many cricketers who message me. Suryakumar Yadav used to message me a lot, but now we don't talk much, and I don't want to be associated,” she said, adding that she dislikes being dragged into speculative narratives.

The statement triggered immediate reactions online, with many social media users questioning the timing and intent of her comments. Several critics accused her of seeking attention by invoking the name of one of India's most prominent white-ball cricketers, while others called for restraint in drawing conclusions without corroboration.

| Suryakumar Yadav needs just one innings, we know how dangerous he can be: Tilak Varma

Suryakumar Yadav, who has been married to Devisha Shetty since 2016, has not issued any public response to Khushi Mukherjee's remarks so far.

For those unfamiliar with her work, Khushi Mukherjee has been active in the entertainment industry for over a decade. She made her acting debut with the Tamil film Anjal Thurai in 2013 and later appeared in Telugu and Hindi projects. She gained wider recognition after participating in reality shows such as MTV Splitsvilla, which helped boost her visibility among younger audiences.

Known for her outspoken nature and bold social media presence, Khushi has built a sizeable following online, often making headlines for her candid interviews and strong opinions. Her latest comments have once again placed her in the spotlight, this time amid a broader conversation about celebrity accountability and viral claims.

| 'Could become Ranji Trophy coach' - Gambhir told to return to domestic cricket

The controversy comes at a time when Suryakumar Yadav has been under scrutiny for his recent performances in T20I cricket. The Indian captain and his wife were also recently seen visiting the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala on the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi, a visit that received widespread media coverage.

As of now, the matter remains limited to online discourse, with no official statement from the cricketer addressing the allegations.