Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
QSE Index Closes Lower


2025-12-30 10:01:56
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index closed on Tuesday lower by 4.56 points, or 0.04 percent, to reach 10,793.580 points.

During the session, a total of 109,690,301 shares were traded, with a value of QAR 320,908,651.085, through 14,299 transactions across all sectors.

The session saw the shares of 23 companies rise, and those of 27 companies decline, while two companies maintained their previous closing price.

At the end of the trading session, the market capitalization stood at QAR 647,571,778,251.792, compared to QAR 647,405,376,873.000 in the previous session.

The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

