Resolutions Of The Annual General Shareholders Meeting Of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB On 30/12/2025
|(thousand EUR)
|Undistributed retained earnings (losses), at the beginning of financial year
|29,874
|Net profit (loss) for the year 2025 ended 31 August 2025
|4,520
|Profit (loss) for the year 2025 ended 31 August 2025 not recognised in the statement of profit or loss
|13
|Distributable result
|34,407
|Transfers to the obligatory reserves
|0
|Transfers to other reserves
|0
|To be paid as dividends*
|3,031
|To be paid as annual payments (tantiemes) to the Board members
|100
|Undistributed retained earnings (losses), carried forward to the following financial year
|31,276
* - 0.78 EUR of dividends per one ordinary share.
Agenda item #5: Election of the Company's Audit Committee members. Resolution: to elect three members to the Audit Committee of Vilniaus baldai, AB for a term of office of four (4) years. To elect Tomas Bubinas and Danutė Kadanaitė as independent members of the Audit Committee. To elect Vaidas Savukynas as a member of the Audit Committee. To elect Tomas Bubinas as the Chair of the Audit Committee.
Agenda item #6: Approval of Company's Remuneration policy. Resolution: to approve Remuneration policy of the Company.
Additional information:
Chief Financial Officer
Egidijus Žvaliauskas
Phone No.: +370 5 252 57 00
Attachment
-
VB Remuneration Policy 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
