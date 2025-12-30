Resolutions Of The Annual General Shareholders Meeting Of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB On 30/12/2025

Agenda item #1: Consolidated Management Report. The Company's consolidated management report for the FY 2025 ended 31 August 2025 was presented.

Agenda item #2: Company's Auditor's Report. The report of the audit company Grant Thornton Baltic UAB on the consolidated and the Company's financial statements for the FY 2025, ended on 31 August 2025, was presented.

Agenda item #3: Approval of the Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the year 2025 ended 31 August 2025. Resolution: to approve Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the year 2025 ended 31 August, 2025.

Agenda item #4: Approval of the Company's profit distribution for the year 2025 ended 31 August 2025. Resolution: to approve Company's profit distribution.