Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Dates Of Publication Of AB Rokiškio Sūris Group Results For 2026


2025-12-30 09:46:21
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rokiškio sūris, AB, announces that in 2026 the Group of Rokiškio sūris, AB, plans to publish its results in the following order:

8 April 2026, Audited consolidated financial statements of the Group.

31 August 2026, six-month consolidated financial statements of the Group.

Dalius Trumpa

CEO

+370 458 55200


MENAFN30122025004107003653ID1110539582



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search