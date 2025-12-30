Dates Of Publication Of AB Rokiškio Sūris Group Results For 2026

403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dates Of Publication Of AB Rokiškio Sūris Group Results For 2026
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rokiškio sūris, AB, announces that in 2026 the Group of Rokiškio sūris, AB, plans to publish its results in the following order:
8 April 2026, Audited consolidated financial statements of the Group.
31 August 2026, six-month consolidated financial statements of the Group.
Dalius Trumpa
CEO
+370 458 55200
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment