Champ's Pet Kitchen Scales To 1,200+ Stores Nationwide In Early 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Grocery stores are becoming the go-to destination for pet food and treats as Americans invest increasingly in everyday pet nutrition. Last year, over half of households adding a new pet welcomed a dog, and overall pet spending now averages nearly $1,700 per household, according to industry data and the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Building on this momentum, Champ's Pet Kitchen, Inc., is closing out the year with confirmed grocery commitments that position the brand to exceed 1,200 stores nationwide in early 2026. The grocery-first dog treat brand has gained traction with retailers looking to scale protein-forward, transparently labeled products that deliver strong everyday value as the pet aisle continues to evolve.

Between January and June 2026, Champ's lean protein treats will roll out to new grocery retailers across Northern California, the Midwest, and the South. New retail partners in Northern California include Save Mart, Lucky's, Raley's, Bel Air, Nob Hill, Safeway, and Albertsons, with additional national, regional, and independent retail partners across the country coming on board in early 2026. Today, Champ's is available in select grocery stores in Northern California, Oregon, and Hawai'i.

Champ's momentum is driven by a clear, shelf-ready value proposition: treats made in the USA with a minimum of 26% real, off-the-bone protein, simple, easy-to-understand nutrition labeling, no corn, wheat, or soy, and five distinct recipes formulated to support specific areas of canine health. The brand's ability to deliver functional, protein-first nutrition at a competitive price per ounce has resonated with both grocery buyers and pet parents seeking clarity, quality, and value.

As grocery retailers continue to rethink in-store pet merchandising, Champ's enters 2026 focused on disciplined growth, pairing expanded distribution with strong in-store execution, clear communication, and products built for everyday pet households. Retailers interested in selling Champ's should contact the company at....

About Champs Pet Kitchen, Inc.

Champs Pet Kitchen, Inc. is redefining the dog treat aisle with high-protein, transparently labeled, budget-friendly options for health-conscious pet parents. Made in the USA with clean ingredients, Champ's recipes deliver a minimum of 26% real protein with functional nutrients to support canine health, making it easy for shoppers to choose treats they can trust. Learn more at .