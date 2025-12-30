Vanuatu Records First Armed Robbery

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Suva: Vanuatu has recorded its first known armed robbery, after masked men stole foreign currency worth more than 66,000 U.S dollars during a daylight raid at Port Vila International Airport's cargo terminal.

According to Commissioner of Police Kalshem Bongran, the robbery occurred at around 1159 a.m local time., when suspects travelling in a white minibus intercepted a vehicle carrying cash for overseas transfer, the Vanuatu Daily Post website reported on Tuesday.

Police said the money was being transported by a vehicle and was undergoing weighing and verification by customs officials at the airport when the robbery took place.

Eyewitnesses told local media that firearms were used to threaten staff before the suspects fled the scene in the minibus, which had dark-tinted windows. No injuries were reported.

The incident has sparked serious concerns over airport security and is being described by authorities as unprecedented in Vanuatu's history, where gun-related crimes are extremely rare.

Airports Vanuatu confirmed that international and domestic flights are operating normally, and that airport services have not been disrupted by the incident.

Investigations are ongoing, with police expected to provide further updates as the search continues.