Legal Expert Witness In Arizona Urges Caution As Discovery Risks Rise In Draft Reports And Expert Communications

Tucson, AZ - Attorneys across Arizona face mounting risks as courts scrutinize expert witness communications and draft reports during discovery. David J. Leonard, Expert Witness in Arizona, is issuing critical guidance to legal professionals about protecting privileged communications under Arizona Rule 26(b)(4).

Arizona Rule 26(b)(4) provides protections for drafts of expert reports and attorney-expert communications, but these safeguards have limitations. Drafts become discoverable when they relate to compensation, identify facts or assumptions provided by counsel, or reveal dates when such information was received. "Early documentation is essential," emphasizes David J. Leonard. "Attorneys must establish in writing that drafts not related to compensation or relied-upon facts are preliminary and subject to revision."

The risk extends beyond standard discovery. Courts may order disclosure of protected materials when opposing parties demonstrate substantial need and cannot obtain equivalent information through other means. This becomes critical when physical evidence examined by experts is no longer available.

To safeguard legal strategy, Leonard recommends protective measures. Experts should include standardized disclaimers in preliminary communications, labeling documents "DRAFT" and "PRELIMINARY OPINION." Separate memoranda should address compensation and factual assumptions to maintain clear boundaries around discoverable content.

"Attorneys must understand that routine communications can expose case strategy if not protected," says Leonard. "The distinction between protected work product and discoverable communications requires careful attention throughout expert engagement."

