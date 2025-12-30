JAEC Head, US Ambassador Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Ties

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 30 (Petra) – Chairman of Jordanian Atomic Energy Commission (JAEC), Dr. Khaled Toukan, met with the US Ambassador to Jordan, James Holtsnider, to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations and mechanisms for supporting and developing them in all fields, particularly cooperation in the nuclear energy area.According to a JAEC statement issued on Tuesday, the two sides discussed the commission's efforts in exploring for uranium in central Jordan, which has confirmed reserves and extraction is carried out with "high purity and efficiency."During the meeting held at the JAEC's headquarters, Toukan reviewed the ongoing work to implement the Jordanian nuclear program, which is "comprehensive and integrated" and aims to promote the peaceful uses of nuclear energy in Jordan.Toukan noted Jordan Research and Training Reactor (JRTR) plays a "fundamental" role in building Jordanian capabilities and expertise in nuclear science and technology by qualifying and training new generations of Jordanian nuclear researchers, scientists, and engineers.Additionally, he noted the reactor is used to produce radioactive isotopes needed by various medical, industrial, and radiation sectors in Jordan.Toukan said uranium reserves are "strategic" for Jordan and enhance the security of its nuclear fuel supply for power generation and secure the country's future independence in the nuclear energy field, whether for electricity generation or seawater desalination.