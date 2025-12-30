MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Tartisan Nickel Corp. Proposes $1,000,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.24 per Share

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2025) - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company proposes to complete a non-brokered flow-through financing for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 through the issuance of flow-through common shares at a price of $0.24 per share.

The proceeds from the financing will be used to incur eligible Canadian Exploration Expenses (CEE), as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada), which will be renounced to subscribers, and will be directed toward continued exploration and development activities at the Company's Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project in Northwestern Ontario.

The Company may pay finders' fees in connection with the financing in accordance with applicable securities regulations, which may include a cash commission and/or the issuance of broker warrants.

The financing is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the financing will be subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with Canadian securities laws

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian-based critical minerals exploration and development company which owns, the Kenbridge Nickel Project near Sioux Narrows, Northwestern Ontario, the Sill Lake Silver Property near Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario as well as the Night Danger Turtle Pond project near Dryden, Ontario.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 148,049,041 shares outstanding (152,147,756 fully diluted).

For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (... ). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at or on SEDAR at .

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.







