Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Dates For Q1 2026 Earnings Presentation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ: PCYO) will release financial results for the three months ended November 30, 2025, on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, and hold an earnings presentation on Thursday, January 8, 2026, to discuss the results. For an interactive experience, including the ability to ask questions and view the slide presentation, please register and join the event via the link below. See below for event details. Q1 2026 Earnings Presentation

When: 8:30AM Eastern (6:30AM Mountain) on January 8, 2026 Event link: Call in number: 872-240-8702 (access code: 384 040 539# ) Replay:

Pure Cycle continues to grow and strengthen its operations, grow its balance sheet, and drive recurring revenues. We operate in three distinct business segments, each of which complements the other. At our core, we are an innovative and vertically integrated wholesale water and wastewater service provider. In 2017, we launched our land development segment which develops master planned communities on land we own and to which we provide water and wastewater services. In 2021, we launched our newest line of business, the rental of single-family homes located at Sky Ranch, which provides long-term recurring revenues, furthers our land development operations, and adds more customers to our water resource segment.

