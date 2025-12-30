Zcash Wave Analysis 29 December 2025

– Zcash broke resistance area

– Likely to rise to resistance level 600.00

Zcash cryptocurrency recently broke the resistance area between the resistance level 464.65 (which stopped the previous impulse waves (i) and i) and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the downward correction from November.

The breakout of this resistance area accelerated the active impulse wave iii of the higher-order impulse wave C from the start of December.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Zcash cryptocurrency can be expected to rise to the next round resistance level 600.00.