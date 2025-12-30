403
Al Maha Petroleum Secures Daimler Truck OEM Approval for AMPRO Dextra 15W40 CI-4
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing Co. SAOG has announced that its heavy-duty diesel engine oil, AMPRO Dextra 15W40 CI-4, has obtained DTFR approval from Daimler Truck, confirming its official OEM approval for use in Mercedes-Benz Trucks.
This approval reflects AMPRO Dextra’s compliance with the highest technical and operational standards imposed by Daimler Truck on operating fluids. Such approvals are granted exclusively after passing comprehensive and stringent testing procedures, making them a reliable indicator of product quality, performance consistency, and formulation stability under real operating conditions.
The approval further enhances confidence among customers and fleet operators in using AMPRO Dextra 15W40 CI-4 in approved Mercedes-Benz truck engines, as it delivers effective engine protection, extended engine life, and dependable performance across various operating environments and demanding working conditions. It also underscores Al Maha Petroleum’s commitment to providing lubrication solutions that meet leading international standards and align with the requirements of major OEMs.
The Daimler Truck approval adds to a growing list of OEM endorsements already obtained by AMPRO Dextra from leading global truck manufacturers, including Volvo, Renault Trucks, and Mack, reflecting the product’s wide acceptance and its ability to meet the requirements of different engine technologies.
With the continued expansion of OEM approvals, AMPRO Dextra 15W40 CI-4 continues to strengthen its position as a trusted heavy-duty diesel engine oil, supporting Al Maha Petroleum’s vision of delivering high-quality lubricants to local and global markets.
