Sabarimala Gold Heist: Congress Steps Up Attack As Court Unhappy With Delay In Probe

Kochi/Thiruvananthapuram Dec 30 (IANS) Fresh political heat has built up around the Sabarimala gold theft case with senior Congress leaders alleging deliberate attempts to slow down the investigation, even as the Kerala High Court on Tuesday orally observed that there are allegations of the probe"lagging".

Congress Working Committee member and senior legislator Ramesh Chennithala, on Tuesday, questioned how such a major incident could have taken place at Sabarimala without the knowledge of Surendran.

“Can anyone seriously believe that such an organised gold theft occurred without the minister's knowledge? Could two Devaswom Board presidents alone have carried out this operation? This clearly points to political protection,” Chennithala said.

He pointed out that three CPI(M) leaders are already in jail in connection with the case and asserted that it was impossible to believe that the developments took place without the awareness of the minister in charge.

Demanding that the full truth be brought out, Chennithala reiterated the Congress demand for a CBI probe under the supervision of the High Court, while maintaining that there was no complaint about the SIT's investigation so far.

The political offensive intensified after the High Court, while considering bail pleas of former Travancore Devaswom Board president A. Padmakumar and jeweller Govardhan, orally observed that there were allegations that the investigation was dragging.

The Court posted the matter to January 6, noting that bail could not be considered while the investigation was still ongoing and some perpetrators were yet to be identified.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the court's remarks vindicated what the Opposition had been consistently alleging.

He claimed that the questioning of Kadakampally Surendran was deliberately postponed until after the elections due to pressure from the Chief Minister's Office.

“Had Surendran been questioned during the election period, it would have caused political damage to the CPI(M). That is why it was intentionally delayed,” Satheesan alleged.

He further said Surendran could not be shielded, given his alleged links with prime accused Unnikrishnan Potti, and questioned why the interrogation was kept secret.

“No matter how much one tries to conceal the truth, it will come out,” Satheesan said, while asserting that the Opposition still had faith in the SIT and urging that the Chief Minister's Office should not interfere in its functioning.

With judicial scrutiny tightening and political pressure mounting, the Sabarimala gold heist case is fast emerging as a major test for the ruling CPI(M) government.