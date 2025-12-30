Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gangster-Turned-Politician Arun Gawli's Daughter, Geeta Enters BMC Election


2025-12-30 08:16:15
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Geeta Gawli, daughter of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli, filed her nomination for the upcoming BMC elections on December 30. Expressing confidence of victory from Byculla ward 212, she said her focus would be on utilising civic funds to address people's issues and local development.

AsiaNet News

