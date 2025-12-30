Tesla's Self-Driving Ambitions Could Add $1 Trillion To Valuation In 2026, Says Dan Ives
Dan Ives, managing director at Wedbush Securities, reportedly said on Tuesday that Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is positioning itself for a pivotal year in 2026 as the company advances its autonomous vehicle technology.
Speaking to CNBC, Ives stated that he views 2026 as a milestone for CEO Elon Musk and the company's broader strategy, highlighting autonomous technology as a key growth driver.
“2026 could be the most important year in its history for Musk.”
-Dan Ives, Managing Director, Wedbush Securities
Market Dominance Prediction
According to Ives, Tesla's self-driving capabilities could create enormous value, potentially adding a trillion dollars to the company's overall valuation.
“We think autonomous is worth a trillion dollars alone to the Tesla story,” said Ives.
