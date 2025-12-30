Trump Expected To Roll Out Fresh Levies If Supreme Court Rules Against Tariffs: Report

President Donald Trump is reportedly expected to roll out fresh tariffs if the Supreme Court ruling goes against the current ones.

According to a Financial Times report, the Trump administration will use alternative legislation and existing trade measures to reissue the tariffs even if the court strikes down the present ones. There are a series of plans in place, the report said, citing diplomats and trade lawyers familiar with the matter.

The exact combination of legal routes the administration would use depends on the detail of the ruling, especially if the court rules the use of emergency powers as illegal, the report noted.

The Supreme Court's ruling on Trump's tariffs, including the legality of using emergency powers to impose tariffs on trading partners, is likely to come in January 2026.

