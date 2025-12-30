Jana Nayagan Update: Thalapathy Vijay's 4 AM Kerala Shows Cancelled, Fans React

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth, is generating massive buzz as his final movie. Fans eagerly await the January 9 release, while early morning show updates have emerged.

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth, is creating huge buzz as his final cinematic outing. A remake of the Telugu hit Bhagavanth Kesari, it features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju, and is set to release on January 9.

Produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan features music by Anirudh. Fans are already enjoying lyric videos for songs like Thalapathy Kacheri and Chella Magal, sung by Vijay himself. The tracks have gained immense popularity, adding excitement to the film's release and overall fan anticipation.

The film is projected to perform exceptionally well, with expectations to gross around ₹1000 crore. The combination of Vijay's star power, H. Vinoth's direction, and Anirudh's music has created significant hype, making Jana Nayagan one of the most eagerly awaited releases in recent times.

Reports suggest that early morning shows for Jana Nayagan in Kerala have been cancelled, including the planned 4 AM screening. The first show may now begin at 6 AM, likely to prevent overcrowding. Similar adjustments could occur in Tamil Nadu, as fans await final updates.