Xeriant Wishes Shareholders A Joyous Holiday Season And Banner 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI)(“the Company”), dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative technologies, extends heartfelt holiday greetings to its shareholders, partners and supporters. As we celebrate this season of gratitude and renewal, we reflect on the progress made in 2025 and the exciting path ahead.

The past year marked significant milestones for the Company and its flagship NEXBOARDTM eco-friendly composite building panel, including the integration of nanotechnology to optimize thermal performance, the successful pilot production run, and the internal testing demonstrating incomparable fire resistance under the most extreme temperatures. As a result of these accomplishments, NEXBOARD is poised for certification and commercial launch, positioning Xeriant to capture share in the green construction materials market, projected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2030.

Looking to 2026, Xeriant's vision remains bold: expand its nanotechnology product portfolio and build a dynamic technology ecosystem under its Factor X Research Group, to identify, acquire and accelerate commercialization of high-impact technologies, such as nanomaterials, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and data science. Factor X will become a collaborative force of visionaries, engineers, and industry leaders who orchestrate and capitalize on the emerging technology landscape, solving global challenges in construction, aerospace, and security.

We are grateful for your continued trust and support as we advance toward our goal of a Nasdaq uplisting and revenue generation. Together, we are engineering“Technologies That Define the Future TM” - sustainable, resilient, and innovative.

On behalf of the entire Xeriant team, CEO Keith Duffy and Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Blaine Holt wish you a joyful holiday season filled with peace, prosperity, and optimism for a breakthrough 2026.

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative technologies, including advanced materials designed for deployment across multiple industrial sectors. The company partners with and acquires strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant's advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVERTM brand and includes NEXBOARDTM, an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite construction panel made from recycled plastic and fiber waste, designed to replace drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, MgO board and other traditional construction materials.

For more information, visit .

SAFE HARBOR / FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Xeriant Inc. hereby provides cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions about, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations concerning the company's ability to attract investors.

Xeriant cautions that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on such statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date. New factors may emerge over time, and the company cannot predict all such factors or assess their impact.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

