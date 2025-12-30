China's Nvidia Snub Reveals The Price Of US Chip Controls

MENAFN - Asia Times) In the push and pull of contemporary US-China relations, few moves reveal more about shifting power balances than the quiet rejection of a proffered gift. On December 8, President Donald Trump announced that the United States would permit Nvidia to export its H200 artificial intelligence chips to China, replete with a 25% fee to the US Treasury.

This was billed as a pragmatic compromise: a way to keep American firms competitive in the world's largest AI market while denying Beijing access to even more advanced models like the Blackwell series. Trump framed it as a win for national security and economic leverage, allowing sales only to“approved customers” vetted by the US Commerce Department.

Yet Beijing's response has been cautious and calculated. Regulators convened emergency meetings with major firms, discussed potential limits on access such as requiring approvals and justifications for purchases over local alternatives and signaled a preference for domestic options, exposing the challenges in Washington's tech diplomacy.

Far from drawing China closer, the gesture appears to have reinforced its drive toward technological independence, turning what might have been a concession into further impetus for self-reliance.

The backdrop to this episode is a trade war that has evolved from blunt tariffs into a sophisticated battle over supply chains and innovation. Earlier this year, Trump imposed a 20%“fentanyl tariff” on Chinese goods to pressure Beijing on opioid precursors, later halved to 10% in October after talks in Busan yielded promises of stricter export controls on those chemicals.

China, in turn, paused new restrictions on rare earth minerals – vital for producing everything from electric vehicles to fighter jets – for a year, while issuing general export licenses for materials like gallium and germanium.