Six Out of Ten French Citizens Hold Negative Outlook for Coming Year
(MENAFN) French citizens harbor the bleakest expectations for the coming year among all nations surveyed, with six out of 10 anticipating 2026 will deteriorate compared to 2025, according to a multinational poll released by Ipsos.
The research, spanning 30 countries and published Monday, revealed France occupying the bottom position globally for forward-looking confidence. A mere 41% of French participants expressed belief that next year would surpass 2025, drastically trailing the worldwide average of 71%.
French respondents also delivered among the harshest verdicts on the current year's performance. Approximately 85% characterized 2025 as damaging for their nation, contrasting sharply with the international average of 66%, positioning France alongside South Korea atop the pessimism hierarchy.
Conversely, respondents from Malaysia and Singapore displayed considerably more positive sentiment, with majorities declaring 2025 had been beneficial for their respective countries.
Despite pervasive national gloom, numerous French citizens reported substantially more favorable personal circumstances.
Around 55% indicated 2025 had been positive for them individually, marginally exceeding the global average of 50%, highlighting a widening chasm between personal welfare and perceptions of collective national conditions.
The national statistics office, INSEE, has previously documented a dramatic surge in households maintaining optimism about their private situations while simultaneously expressing pessimism about the country's trajectory, a pattern that has accelerated since pre-COVID-19 pandemic periods.
Regarding 2026 prospects, economic anxieties persist at elevated levels. Only 27% of French respondents anticipate their disposable income will increase next year, representing the lowest expectation among all surveyed nations.
Security apprehensions also register prominently, with 41% stating they believe a major terrorist attack is probable in France, compared with a global average of 29%.
