Azerbaijan Establishes State Enterprise Monitoring Agency Under Finance Ministry- Decree
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree in this regard.
The decree approves the agency's charter and defines its role in monitoring the budget drafts and forecasts, as well as the annual income and expenditure execution, of legal entities owned by the state or created on behalf of the state. The agency, which is part of the Ministry of Finance, will also analyze performance indicators of these entities.
The decree tasks the Cabinet of Ministers with determining the agency's staffing limits within one month and ensuring its logistical support and funding for operational expenses, as well as addressing other matters arising from the decree.
