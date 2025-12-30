30 Houses Damaged: Zaporizhzhia Shows Consequences Of Russian Air Strikes
“The number of damages caused by enemy shelling is growing. Six apartment buildings and 23 private houses, non-residential premises,” Fedorov said.
According to him, some houses have no electricity. Specialists are working to eliminate the consequences. Work is also being done to close the windows with oriented strand boards.
As for the woman who suffered shrapnel wounds and was hospitalized, doctors assess her condition as moderate. All emergency assistance is being provided.Read also: Ukraine cannot withdraw from its own territory – Zelensky
As reported by Ukrinform, the enemy launched an attack on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia using three guided aerial b ombs.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment