Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
30 Houses Damaged: Zaporizhzhia Shows Consequences Of Russian Air Strikes

30 Houses Damaged: Zaporizhzhia Shows Consequences Of Russian Air Strikes


2025-12-30 08:10:47
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, the Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“The number of damages caused by enemy shelling is growing. Six apartment buildings and 23 private houses, non-residential premises,” Fedorov said.

According to him, some houses have no electricity. Specialists are working to eliminate the consequences. Work is also being done to close the windows with oriented strand boards.

As for the woman who suffered shrapnel wounds and was hospitalized, doctors assess her condition as moderate. All emergency assistance is being provided.

Read also: Ukraine cannot withdraw from its own territory – Zelensky

As reported by Ukrinform, the enemy launched an attack on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia using three guided aerial b ombs.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

MENAFN30122025000193011044ID1110539088



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search