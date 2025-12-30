30 Houses Damaged: Zaporizhzhia Shows Consequences Of Russian Air Strikes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, the Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“The number of damages caused by enemy shelling is growing. Six apartment buildings and 23 private houses, non-residential premises,” Fedorov said.

According to him, some houses have no electricity. Specialists are working to eliminate the consequences. Work is also being done to close the windows with oriented strand boards.

As for the woman who suffered shrapnel wounds and was hospitalized, doctors assess her condition as moderate. All emergency assistance is being provided.

As reported by Ukrinform, the enemy launched an attack on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia using three guided aerial b ombs.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration