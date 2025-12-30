China Responds Calmly To Russia's Claims Of 'Attack On Putin's Residence,' Calls For Avoiding Escalation
"We call on all parties to observe the three principles for deescalating the situation. Namely, no expansion of the battlefield, no escalation of fighting and no finding the flame by any party. Deescalate the situation and accumulate conditions for the political settlement," Lin said when commenting on statements by representatives of the Russian regime about an alleged "attack on Putin's residence" in Russia's Novgorod region.Read also: ISW found no evidence to support Lavrov's claim of alleged“Ukrainian attack” on Putin's residence
At the same time, the diplomat did not say whether Beijing considers the Russian claim to be credible, nor did he express any reservations or condemnation regarding the alleged "attack" itself.
"Dialogue and negotiation are the only viable way out of the Ukrainian crisis [as China officially refers to Russia's war against Ukraine]," he said.
As was previously reported, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Russian manipulations regarding an alleged "attempted attack on Putin's residence" were fabricated for a single purpose: to create a pretext and false justification for further Russian attacks on Ukraine, as well as to undermine and obstruct the peace process.
Photo: Ricardo on Unsplash
