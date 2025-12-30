Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
China Responds Calmly To Russia's Claims Of 'Attack On Putin's Residence,' Calls For Avoiding Escalation

China Responds Calmly To Russia's Claims Of 'Attack On Putin's Residence,' Calls For Avoiding Escalation


2025-12-30 08:10:46
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian voiced Beijing's position was voiced at a briefing on Tuesday, Ukrinform reports.

"We call on all parties to observe the three principles for deescalating the situation. Namely, no expansion of the battlefield, no escalation of fighting and no finding the flame by any party. Deescalate the situation and accumulate conditions for the political settlement," Lin said when commenting on statements by representatives of the Russian regime about an alleged "attack on Putin's residence" in Russia's Novgorod region.

Read also: ISW found no evidence to support Lavrov's claim of alleged“Ukrainian attack” on Putin's residence

At the same time, the diplomat did not say whether Beijing considers the Russian claim to be credible, nor did he express any reservations or condemnation regarding the alleged "attack" itself.

"Dialogue and negotiation are the only viable way out of the Ukrainian crisis [as China officially refers to Russia's war against Ukraine]," he said.

As was previously reported, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Russian manipulations regarding an alleged "attempted attack on Putin's residence" were fabricated for a single purpose: to create a pretext and false justification for further Russian attacks on Ukraine, as well as to undermine and obstruct the peace process.

Photo: Ricardo on Unsplash

MENAFN30122025000193011044ID1110539085



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search