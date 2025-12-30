403
Rasim Musabeyov Awarded With Sharaf Order - Decree
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Rasim Musabeyov has been awarded the“Sharaf” Order, following a decree signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.
The decree cites Musabeyov's long-term and fruitful contributions to the country's socio-political life as the reason for the honor.
