Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Rasim Musabeyov Awarded With Sharaf Order - Decree

Rasim Musabeyov Awarded With Sharaf Order - Decree


2025-12-30 08:09:45
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Rasim Musabeyov has been awarded the“Sharaf” Order, following a decree signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

The decree cites Musabeyov's long-term and fruitful contributions to the country's socio-political life as the reason for the honor.

MENAFN30122025000187011040ID1110539075



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search