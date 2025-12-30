ASCO Issues Statement On Collision Between Turkish And Azerbaijani Vessels (UPDATE)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) Details added: first version posted on 14:05

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. The measures taken in connection with the snagging of the anchor chain of the Kalbajar tanker on the stern of the Alatepe tanker due to unfavorable weather conditions in the Küçükçekmece anchorage area in Istanbul have been successfully completed, ASCO told Trend.

There was no need for the intervention of external rescue forces during the operation. Thus, the crew of the Kalbajar tanker started the engine, pulled the ship out of shallow water and safely crossed into deep water.

"As a result of the incident, the ship wasn't damaged, and no damage or leakage to the marine environment was recorded.

Currently, the Kalbajar tanker is fully ready for operation and is awaiting instructions for the next voyage," the organization added.

xxx

14:05

Due to windy weather observed on the coast of Florya in the Küçükçekmece district of Istanbul, the anchor chain of the tanker Kalbajar caught on the propeller of the neighboring tanker Alatepe flying the Turkish flag, ASCO told Trend.

The relevant authorities were promptly notified of the incident, and, in accordance with established protocols, a port supervision team was dispatched to the scene.

Currently, technical personnel are conducting the necessary procedures on both vessels, while efforts are underway to safely disengage the anchor chain.

At the time of the incident, the vessel was not carrying any cargo.

The situation is fully under control, with no concerns regarding the safety of the crew.

Further updates on the progress of the rescue operations will be provided in due course.

13:52

xxx

Two tankers sailing under the flags of Azerbaijan and Türkiye have sent an emergency signal off the coast of Bakırköy Florya in Istanbul, and the rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the scene, Trend reports.

The Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure has issued a statement regarding the incident.

"Information has been received about the collision of the 141-meter-long Kalbajar tanker and the 115-meter-long Alatepe tanker in the Küçükçekmece anchorage area. Due to the close proximity of the ships to the coast, a land rescue team belonging to the General Directorate of Coastal Security under our Ministry and the KURTARMA-9 tugboat were immediately dispatched to the scene," the statement said.