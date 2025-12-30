Armed Forces, Helping Hand Association Sign Cooperation Agreement

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 30 (Petra) – A joint cooperation agreement was signed Tuesday at the General Command between the Jordan Armed Forces/Queen Rania Society for the Welfare of Servicemen and Families and the Helping Hand Relief and Development Organization.The agreement was signed on behalf of the Jordan Armed Forces by the Assistant for Planning, Organization, and Defense Resources, and on behalf of the association by its Director for the Middle East and North Africa region, Yaser Khouly.The agreement aims to consolidate efforts and enhance cooperation in the implementation of relief, humanitarian, social, and development programs and projects, in addition to educational and medical initiatives. It seeks to support military personnel and their families and strengthen the role of the Jordan Armed Forces in serving the local community.The agreement falls within the framework of the Armed Forces' approach to building effective partnerships with civil society organizations, in line with their national and humanitarian mission to support vulnerable groups and promote sustainable development.Established in 2004, the Queen Rania Society for the Welfare of Servicemen and Families provides services to active and retired military personnel and their families, with the aim of improving living standards through social and developmental programs that contribute to ensuring a decent quality of life.