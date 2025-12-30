403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Indonesia Confirms One-China Policy, Regional Cooperation
(MENAFN) The Indonesian government has consistently adhered to the one-China principle, acknowledging the People's Republic of China as the sole legitimate authority representing the entirety of China, Foreign Minister Sugiono emphasized in a recent interview with a news agency.
He explained that this enduring stance remains unchanged and serves as a vital cornerstone of Indonesia-China relations.
He also highlighted President Prabowo Subianto’s participation in the Commemoration of the 80th Anniversary of the Victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in China, underscoring Indonesia’s dedication to fostering peace, mutual respect, and international collaboration.
Regarding the Taiwan issue, Sugiono stressed that the Indonesian government holds a firm and principled position, affirming it as an internal matter of China.
He reiterated Indonesia’s emphasis on respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, while reaffirming its commitment to the objectives and principles of the UN Charter and the spirit of UN General Assembly Resolution 2758.
Sugiono further noted that Indonesia will continue to cooperate with China and other partners, both bilaterally and multilaterally, to advance peace, stability, and cooperation across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.
He reaffirmed that Indonesia remains devoted to an independent and proactive foreign policy, guided by values of mutual respect, non-interference, and peaceful coexistence.
He explained that this enduring stance remains unchanged and serves as a vital cornerstone of Indonesia-China relations.
He also highlighted President Prabowo Subianto’s participation in the Commemoration of the 80th Anniversary of the Victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in China, underscoring Indonesia’s dedication to fostering peace, mutual respect, and international collaboration.
Regarding the Taiwan issue, Sugiono stressed that the Indonesian government holds a firm and principled position, affirming it as an internal matter of China.
He reiterated Indonesia’s emphasis on respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, while reaffirming its commitment to the objectives and principles of the UN Charter and the spirit of UN General Assembly Resolution 2758.
Sugiono further noted that Indonesia will continue to cooperate with China and other partners, both bilaterally and multilaterally, to advance peace, stability, and cooperation across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.
He reaffirmed that Indonesia remains devoted to an independent and proactive foreign policy, guided by values of mutual respect, non-interference, and peaceful coexistence.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment