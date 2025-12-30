403
U.S. Launches Strike on Ship in Eastern Pacific Ocean
(MENAFN) The United States executed a military strike against a suspected drug-trafficking vessel in the Eastern Pacific Ocean on Monday, US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) announced.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth authorized the operation, which unfolded in international waters beyond any nation's territorial jurisdiction, officials confirmed.
"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," the command stated.
"Two male narco-terrorists were killed. No U.S. military forces were harmed," it said.
The targeted maritime assault represents a direct military response to transnational drug smuggling networks operating in Pacific shipping lanes. SOUTHCOM maintains surveillance over key trafficking corridors where criminal organizations transport illicit narcotics toward North American markets.
The strike marks an escalation in counter-narcotics enforcement tactics, with Hegseth deploying lethal force against maritime trafficking operations rather than relying solely on interdiction and seizure protocols traditionally favored by Coast Guard and naval units.
