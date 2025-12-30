European Stocks Steady Near Records

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Brussels: European stocks remained stable on Tuesday, with little change, after recording a record level in the previous session, as caution prevailed among investors ahead of the year-end.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose by 0.08 percent to reach 589.69 points by 08:14 GMT, maintaining its trading near its all-time highs.

As the close of 2025 approaches, the index is heading toward strong gains on a monthly, quarterly, and annual basis, supported by positive performance across most sectors during the year.

Major European market indexes recorded limited movements, with the UK's FTSE index rising by 0.1 percent, while French stocks fell by around 0.1 percent.

Shares of basic resources companies led gains on the Stoxx 600, rising by 1.04 percent, in tandem with the stabilization of silver and gold prices following a sharp retreat from record levels.

The banking sector also climbed 0.7 percent, while the aerospace and defense sector posted modest gains of 0.2 percent.

By contrast, the healthcare sector and consumer-related companies were the biggest drags on the index, declining by 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.