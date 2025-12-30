REE Automotive Announces First Half 2025 Earnings Results
| REE AUTOMOTIVE LTD.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) (Unaudited)
| Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|$
|184
|$
|160
|Cost of revenues
|14,504
|1,455
|Gross loss
|$
|(14,320
|)
|$
|(1,295
|)
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development expenses, net
|30,040
|23,421
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|11,525
|14,101
|Other expenses
|20,080
|-
|Total operating expenses
|61,645
|37,522
|Operating loss
|$
|(75,965
|)
|$
|(38,817
|)
|Income from warrants remeasurement
|38,539
|1,880
|Financial income, net
|11,289
|2,261
|Net loss before income tax
|(26,137
|)
|(34,676
|)
|Taxes on income (tax benefit)
|(1,823
|)
|1,294
|Net loss
|$
|(24,314
|)
|$
|(35,970
|)
|Net comprehensive loss
|$
|(24,314
|)
|$
|(35,970
|)
|Basic and diluted net loss per Class A ordinary share
|$
|(0.81
|)
|$
|(3.01
|)
| Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in
computing basic and diluted net loss per share
|30,043,892
|11,934,325
| REE AUTOMOTIVE LTD.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) (Unaudited)
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|54,668
|$
|72,262
|Accounts receivable
|53
|11
|Inventory
|-
|3,075
|Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
|6,404
|7,158
|Total current assets
|61,125
|82,506
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
|Non-current restricted cash
|1,998
|2,510
|Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
|2,421
|3,091
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|16,863
|20,063
|Property and equipment, net
|7,135
|22,110
|Total non-current assets
|28,417
|47,774
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|89,542
|$
|130,280
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Short term loan
|$
|18,004
|$
|18,008
|Trade payables
|2,429
|5,602
|Other accounts payable and accrued expenses
|10,538
|7,966
|Operating lease liabilities
|4,184
|4,607
|Total current liabilities
|35,155
|36,183
|NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Warrants liability
|2,611
|41,150
|Convertible promissory notes
|3,841
|14,758
|Deferred tax liability
|-
|1,782
|Operating lease liabilities
|11,986
|13,279
|Total non-current liabilities
|18,438
|70,969
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|53,593
|107,152
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Ordinary shares of no par value
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,008,153
|971,018
|Accumulated deficit
|(972,204
|)
|(947,890
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|35,949
|23,128
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|89,542
|$
|130,280
| REE AUTOMOTIVE LTD.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
U.S. dollars in thousands (Unaudited)
| Six Months Ended
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(24,314
|)
|$
|(35,970
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation
|2,000
|1,608
|Share-based compensation
|2,773
|5,638
|Change in fair value of warrants liability
|(38,539
|)
|(1,880
|)
|Change in fair value of derivative liability
|(11,787
|)
|(1,448
|)
|Amortization of discount of convertible promissory note
|407
|224
|Interest expenses
|459
|433
|Impairment of long-lived assets
|20,080
|-
|Decrease in accrued interest on short-term investments
|-
|168
|Decrease (increase) in inventory
|3,075
|(1,585
|)
|Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable
|(42
|)
|455
|Increase in other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
|(479
|)
|(4,829
|)
|Change in operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities, net
|1,156
|449
|Increase (decrease) in trade payables
|(3,432
|)
|506
|Increase (decrease) in other accounts payable and accrued expenses
|2,572
|(2,237
|)
|Increase (decrease) in deferred tax liability
|(1,782
|)
|436
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(47,853
|)
|(38,032
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(4,615
|)
|(1,916
|)
|Proceeds from short-term investments
|-
|20,000
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|(4,615
|)
|18,084
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of Ordinary shares, net
|34,361
|14,463
|Proceeds from exercise of options and warrants
|1
|-
|Repayment of short term loan
|(18,000
|)
|(15,000
|)
|Proceeds from short term loan
|18,000
|15,000
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|34,362
|14,463
|Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(18,106
|)
|(5,485
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
|74,772
|44,240
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|56,666
|$
|38,755
| Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Metrics to Non-GAAP
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
| Six Months Ended
| Jun 30,
2025
| Jun 30,
2024
|Net loss on a GAAP Basis
|$
|(24,314
|)
|$
|(35,970
|)
|Financial income, net
|(11,289
|)
|(2,261
|)
|Taxes on income (tax benefit)
|(1,823
|)
|1,294
|Income from warrants remeasurement
|(38,539
|)
|(1,880
|)
|Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|4,211
|3,273
|Share-based compensation
|2,773
|5,638
|Inventory write-downs and non-recurring expenses related to pause in production (1)
|13,390
|-
|Impairment of long-lived assets (2)
|20,080
|-
|Non-recurring expenses related to reduction-in-force (3)
|1,886
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(33,625
|)
|$
|(29,906
|)
(1) Includes inventory write-downs to net realizable value and write-offs of inventory that currently has no operational use and one-time costs related to the pause in production.
(2) Impairment charges of long-lived assets.
(3) Includes one-time expenses related to reduction-in-force plan.
| Reconciliation of net cash used in operating activities to Free Cash Flow
| Six Months Ended
| Jun 30,
2025
| Jun 30,
2024
|Net cash used in operating activities
|$
|(47,853
|)
|$
|(38,032
|)
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(4,615
|)
|(1,916
|)
|Free Cash Flow
|$
|(52,468
|)
|$
|(39,948
|)
| Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to Non-GAAP operating expenses; GAAP net loss to Non-GAAP net loss, and presentation of Non-GAAP net loss per Share, basic and diluted:
| Six Months Ended
| Jun 30,
2025
| Jun 30,
2024
|GAAP operating expenses
|$
|61,645
|$
|37,522
|Share-based compensation
|(2,773
|)
|(5,638
|)
|Impairment of long-lived assets (2)
|(20,080
|)
|-
|Non-recurring expenses related to reduction-in-force (3)
|(1,886
|)
|-
|Non-GAAP operating expenses
|$
|36,906
|$
|31,884
|GAAP net loss
|$
|(24,314
|)
|$
|(35,970
|)
|Income from warrants remeasurement
|(38,539
|)
|(1,880
|)
|Income from derivatives remeasurement
|(11,787
|)
|(1,448
|)
|Share-based compensation
|2,773
|5,638
|Inventory write-downs and non-recurring expenses related to pause in production (1)
|13,390
|-
|Impairment of long-lived assets (2)
|20,080
|-
|Non-recurring expenses related to reduction-in-force (3)
|1,886
|-
|Non-GAAP net loss
|$
|(36,511
|)
|$
|(33,660
|)
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share
|30,043,892
|11,934,325
|Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share
|$
|(1.22
|)
|$
|(2.82
|)
(1) Includes inventory write-downs to net realizable value and write-offs of inventory that currently has no operational use and one-time costs related to the pause in production.
(2) Impairment charges of long-lived assets.
(3) Includes one-time expenses related to reduction-in-force plan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment