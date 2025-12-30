Aben Gold Receives First Payment Of Option Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, BC, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Gold Corp. (TSX-V: ABM ) (OTCID: ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: ML1 ) (“Aben” or“the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received the first payment in regards to the option agreement (the“Agreement”) with Kingfisher Metals Corp. (“Kingfisher” or the“Optionee”). See News Release dated December 4th, 2025. The transaction closed on December 23rd, 2025 and a payment of $150,000 CAD and 1,886,792 Kingfisher shares has been received by the Company. The Option Agreement: Pursuant to the Agreement, Aben granted Kingfisher a three-year option to acquire a 100% interest in the Forrest Kerr Project located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada (the“Property”). The Property contains fifty (50) mineral claims, comprising approximately 20,197 hectares. The Agreement provides Kingfisher an opportunity to earn 100% interest in the claims over a three year period by fulfilling combined cash and share issuance commitments of CAD $2.7 million. Kingfisher will be the operator of the project during the option period.

Date Cash Payments Value of Shares Issued On the Closing Date (Complete) $150,000 $500,000(1) On or before the date that is 6 months from the Closing Date $150,000 $500,000(1) On or before the date that is 12 months from the Closing Date $200,000 $500,000(1) On or before the date that is 36 months from the Closing Date $700,000 N/A TOTAL $1,200,000 $1,500,000

(1)Deemed price shall be the higher of a) 5-day VWAP and b) the last closing price of the Optionee Shares, as quoted on the TSXV less the maximum allowable discount under TSXV policy of 25% at the time the Agreement is announced.

Kingfisher will be the operator of the project during the option period.

Qualified Person:

Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., V.P. of Exploration for Aben Gold, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release and is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Aben Gold:

Aben Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company with exploration projects in the Yukon Territory and British Columbia. The Company's flagship, the 7,400-hectare, 100% owned Justin Gold Project is located in the southeast Yukon in the Tintina Gold Belt adjacent to Seabridge Gold's 3 Aces Project.

The Company's goal is to increase shareholder value through new discoveries and developing exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

The Company has 23.2 million shares outstanding.

For further information on Aben Gold Corp. (TSX-V: ABM ), visit our Company's website at .

ABEN GOLD CORP.

“Riley Trimble”

Riley Trimble

President & CEO

