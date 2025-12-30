Aben Gold Receives First Payment Of Option Agreement
|Date
|Cash Payments
|Value of Shares Issued
|On the Closing Date (Complete)
|$150,000
|$500,000(1)
|On or before the date that is 6 months from the Closing Date
|$150,000
|$500,000(1)
|On or before the date that is 12 months from the Closing Date
|$200,000
|$500,000(1)
|On or before the date that is 36 months from the Closing Date
|$700,000
|N/A
|TOTAL
|$1,200,000
|$1,500,000
(1)Deemed price shall be the higher of a) 5-day VWAP and b) the last closing price of the Optionee Shares, as quoted on the TSXV less the maximum allowable discount under TSXV policy of 25% at the time the Agreement is announced.
Kingfisher will be the operator of the project during the option period.
Qualified Person:
Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., V.P. of Exploration for Aben Gold, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release and is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
About Aben Gold:
Aben Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company with exploration projects in the Yukon Territory and British Columbia. The Company's flagship, the 7,400-hectare, 100% owned Justin Gold Project is located in the southeast Yukon in the Tintina Gold Belt adjacent to Seabridge Gold's 3 Aces Project.
The Company's goal is to increase shareholder value through new discoveries and developing exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.
The Company has 23.2 million shares outstanding.
Twitter
LinkedIn
For further information on Aben Gold Corp. (TSX-V: ABM ), visit our Company's website at .
ABEN GOLD CORP.
“Riley Trimble”
______________________
Riley Trimble
President & CEO
For further information contact:
Aben Gold Corp.
Riley Trimble, President & CEO
Telephone: 604-639-3852
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: ...
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at for further information.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment