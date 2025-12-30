Doha To Host First Edition Of ROBOTECH In October 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber hosted a press conference at its headquarters yesterday to announce the first edition of the International Exhibition on Robotics and Artificial Intelligence technologies (ROBOTECH), which will be held from October 27 - 29, 2026 in Doha, with official support from Qatar Chamber.

The press conference was attended by the First Vice-Chairman of the Qatar Chamber, HE Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari, Acting General Manager Ali Bu Sherbak Al Mansori, General Manager of the organising company Stallion, Haitham Shehab, and the Exhibition Manager, Ling Li.

ROBOTECH is a specialized exhibition that aligns with Qatar's Digital Agenda 2030, which emphasizes the importance of the Information Technology and digital transformation as a fundamental sector for developing the digital economy and enhancing long-term capabilities in Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and emerging technologies.

The exhibition is expected to attract leading companies specializing in advanced artificial intelligence systems and robotics across various sectors, including healthcare, smart transportation, logistics, education, cybersecurity, food security, fintech, Industrial technologies, smart cities, and environmental conservation.

In his speech at the press conference, the First Vice Chairman of the Qatar Chamber HE Al Kuwari, who is also the Vice-Chairman and General Secretary of The Qatar Business Council emphasized that Qatar is witnessing rapid development in the information technology sector and is among the top 20 countries globally in the 2025 Digital Competitiveness Index issued by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD).

This continuous progress reflects the country's commitment to building a competitive, knowledge-based, and innovation-driven economy, and underscores the ongoing development the country is experiencing under Qatar National Vision 2030, which places digital transformation and innovation at the heart of the nation's sustainable development.

"Qatar Chamber's support for this exhibition is part of its strategy and is one of the activities of the Qatari Business Council after its restructuring. The exhibition also contributes to strengthening the integrated partnership between the public and private sectors”, he added.

The QC First Vice-Chairman said that the Business Council will invite Qatari business owners and companies to participate in the conference accompanying the exhibition, enabling them to benefit from dialogue sessions and panel discussions.

In addition, the Council will organise a seminar and several workshops bringing together Qatari business leaders with heads and representatives of participating international companies, with the aim of enhancing trade and investment cooperation opportunities and building strategic partnerships that serve the interests of all parties.

For his part, Acting General Manager of the Qatar Chamber Al Mansori said that the Chamber is keen to support this important exhibition, noting that innovation and artificial intelligence are considered engines of the economy, pointing out that the exhibition represents a valuable opportunity to conclude deals and partnerships between Qatari and international companies in these fields.

General Manager of Stallion, noted that ROBOTECH 26 will occupy 15,000 square meters facilitating extensive international participation. It is designed as the premier platform to discover cutting-edge technologies and catalyze public-private partnerships in this high-growth sector.

He also commended Qatar Chamber's pivotal role: "We highly value Qatar Chamber's official support. Its renowned advocacy for the private sector is instrumental in advancing Qatar's business and investment climate, making it the ideal partner for this landmark exhibition."

The global artificial intelligence market reached approximately $136.55 billion in 2022, with an annual growth rate of 37.3%. This growth is linked to continuous research and innovation by technology giants, in addition to the adoption of this technology by industrial, commercial, and governmental companies in sectors such as automotive, healthcare, retail, and finance.

According to Market Research, the market size is expected to reach $826.73 billion by 2030, up from $93.27 billion in 2020, reflecting an unprecedented investment boom in modern technological history.

Robots will also be applied to improve the efficiency of key industries such as healthcare and automation, with the global robotics market expected to reach $189.36 billion by 2027.