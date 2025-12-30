Jordan University Hospital Receives 4 Gaza Children Under Medical Corridor

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 30 (Petra) -- Jordan University Hospital on Tuesday received four children from the Gaza Strip suffering from heart diseases as part of the humanitarian efforts led by His Majesty King Abdullah II to alleviate the suffering of Gaza's residents.According to a hospital statement, the children arrived as part of the 19th batch of sick children from Gaza under the Jordanian Medical Corridor initiative, launched under Royal directives to support Palestinians in the Strip.The Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army evacuated the batch on Monday, which included 20 patients and 46 companions. The patients were distributed among Jordanian hospitals to continue their treatment.A specialized medical team, supervised by pediatric cardiology consultants Eyad Amouri and Laila Totangi, began medical examinations and evaluations for each case in preparation for open-heart surgeries and interventional catheterization procedures as clinically required. The effort is supported by Gift of Life International – Jordan, along with the Chain of Hope and Children Not Numbers foundations.Hospital Director General Nader Bsoul said the step implements Royal directives aimed at providing advanced healthcare to children from Gaza, noting that the hospital is mobilizing its full capabilities, expertise, and medical staff to ensure safe and comprehensive treatment in line with the highest medical standards.He added that Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, continues to play a pivotal humanitarian role in treating children and the wounded from Gaza, affirming that the hospital will continue to monitor cases and provide the necessary medical support through recovery stages.